QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.73. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in QCR by 115.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.