Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NetApp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

