Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Columbia Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CLBK opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

