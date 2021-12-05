Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Holdings Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 260,941 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 137,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 114,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.32 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

