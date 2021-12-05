Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00236466 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.