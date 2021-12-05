PumaPay Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $450,559.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

