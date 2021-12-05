Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.15.

PSA opened at $335.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

