Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Raised to “Buy” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.