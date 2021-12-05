Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0245 on Top Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $3.73 million and $2,882.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.