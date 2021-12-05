PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $57.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 636,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

