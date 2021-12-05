Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.