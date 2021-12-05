ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

