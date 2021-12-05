ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

