ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $168.35.

