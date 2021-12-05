ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 136,905 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

