ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

