ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,112 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

