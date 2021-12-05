Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.40 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $154.85 million and $7.40 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,301,119,297 coins and its circulating supply is 8,440,407,603 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

