Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

