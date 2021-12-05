Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSAGU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 258,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSAGU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

