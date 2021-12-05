Project WITH (WIKEN) Market Capitalization Hits $18.04 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Project WITH has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $2.26 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

