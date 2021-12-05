Project Inverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,749.23 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $467,749.23 and $212,855.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

