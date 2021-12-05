Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

