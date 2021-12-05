Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 225,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

DTEC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.