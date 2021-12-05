Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.92 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

