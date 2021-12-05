Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,100 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Hudson Technologies worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

HDSN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

