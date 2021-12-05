Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.89 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.61.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

