Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 10,721 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

