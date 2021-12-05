Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $174,000 Stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SELF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

