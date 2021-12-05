Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $173,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 730,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $223,000.

VELOU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

