Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 390,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

