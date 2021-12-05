Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,515 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $3,343,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,730 shares of company stock worth $9,720,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

