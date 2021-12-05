Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $96.87 million and $2.38 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00322103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

