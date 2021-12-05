Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Precigen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.