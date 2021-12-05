Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Reaches $24.11 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $184,253.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00063341 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

