PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $19.99

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $21.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 1,118 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,614 shares of company stock worth $1,678,216 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.