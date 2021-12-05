Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,087,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,065,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

