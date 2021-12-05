PlotX Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $189,751.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

