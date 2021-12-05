PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Cap of $254,275.32

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $254,275.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

