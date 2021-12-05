Piper Sandler Comments on Bright Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bright Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

BHG opened at $3.36 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

