Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

