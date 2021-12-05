Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,486 shares of company stock worth $15,639,428. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

