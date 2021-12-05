Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPBN opened at $25.00 on Friday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

