Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,979 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

