Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,408 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,607.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

