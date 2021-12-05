Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

