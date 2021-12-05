Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

