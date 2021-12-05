Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

