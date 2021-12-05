Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 178,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

