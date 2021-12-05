Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,192 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 187,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

